Arsenal fans will be eager to see the latest transfer news involving their club as there have been some apparent very positive updates.

First up, one of the biggest boosts the Gunners could get this summer is managing to keep hold of club captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to reports in Spain, the Gabon international, linked with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, has performed a surprise U-turn and decided to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

It will be interesting to see if there can be more updates and information on this soon, as it’s quite the turnaround and Arsenal fans will be keen to know how accurate this report really is.

There’s also been talk of a bid being made for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has long been linked with AFC and it’s been claimed the north Londoners have made a £43million bid for him as they step up their interest.

Partey would be an ideal signing to improve Arsenal’s midfield and help their push to get back into the top four next season.

Finally, Arsenal target Houssem Aouar could be on his way out of Lyon, with club chief Jean-Michel Aulas hinting he won’t block a transfer.

“The player’s opinion is always essential. Keeping a player against their will is not reasonable,” Aulas said.

“Houssem has not expressed the desire to leave. Our will is to try to keep him even if the demands are high. There is no negotiation in progress.”