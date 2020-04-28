Arsenal are keen on Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, but there are crucial obstacles in the way of a swoop says transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 26-year-old has come through the ranks with the La Liga giants and has kicked on to cement his place in the starting line-up under Diego Simeone.

SEE MORE: ‘No contact, no prices and no deal’ – Transfer expert hands Arsenal major boost amid exit talk

Partey has made 174 appearances for Atleti, but he has been the subject of plenty of speculation ahead of the summer transfer window.

As noted by the Guardian, it’s claimed that while he has a €50m release clause in his current contract, Atleti could double his wages to convince him to sign a new deal which could also increase that clause to €100m.

In turn, he faces a big decision over his future, but Sky Sport Italia journalist Di Marzio, widely respected for his insight and sources on transfer business around the world, insists that Arsenal are very much keen on him but there are still major obstacles to overcome.

“Arsenal want him a lot. Every Atletico Madrid player is in the market. So, it depends a lot on the offer. Atletico are open to selling every player if the offer is good,” he told Sky Sports. “It also depends on budget – how much Arsenal can afford? And how much Atletico want?

“Atletico will want money, so it is difficult to see them doing a deal involving other players as part of it.

“They are very smart when it comes to doing deals and it will not be a surprise if Thomas Partey was to stay. He is young, he is not like Diego Costa, and they can sell him next year if they want or even in two years time. So they are in control.”

Time will tell if Arsenal can make an offer to convince Atleti to sell, but with that release clause in mind coupled with the financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus crisis moving forward, it’s arguably not looking so positive from their perspective despite holding a clear interest in Partey.