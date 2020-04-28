Arsenal have reportedly not yet put a contract extension on the table for Mesut Ozil as his current deal is set to expire in 2021.

The 31-year-old joined the Gunners in 2013 and has since gone on to make 254 appearances for the club while bagging 44 goals and 77 assists.

He has gradually struggled to have a decisive impact for Arsenal though, managing just one goal and three assists in 23 outings so far this season.

There is uncertainty over his future at the Emirates as his current deal expires in 2021, and it’s now suggested that Arsenal have yet to offer him new terms despite the growing threat of either losing him for nothing next year or having to sell him this summer to avoid his value dropping.

According to ESPN, the Gunners haven’t put new terms on the table yet leading to further talk of a potential departure, with his problematic £350,000-a-week wages being cited.

Given his limited impact on the pitch coupled with that huge salary, it could arguably be the smart move from Arsenal to sell Ozil this summer and try to recoup some sort of fee.

That could be easier said than done given his wages, while the German playmaker has played a key role since Mikel Arteta was appointed and on his day, remains a top class player when in form.

In turn, time will tell if a contract offer will be forthcoming from the Gunners in the coming months, or if they do indeed plan to opt against putting fresh terms on the table and look to move Ozil on if a satisfactory offer was to arrive.