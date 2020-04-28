Manchester United and Chelsea have received a major transfer boost as Arsenal look to have slashed their asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer in his time in the Premier League and it would make sense that clubs are queuing up for his signature as he approaches the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Express have linked Aubameyang with Man Utd and Chelsea, with their recent report suggesting Arsenal would ask for around £56million for their top scorer.

However, that fee has now almost halved as the Sun claim the Gunners would in fact let the 30-year-old go for as little as £30m.

If accurate, that’s an absolute bargain for such a top player, who would surely instantly strengthen both United and Chelsea if he were to join them next season.

The Red Devils need more options up front after being overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season, with loan signing Odion Ighalo surely not a reliable enough option for the long run.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have struggled due to being overly reliant on Tammy Abraham, with manager Frank Lampard not trusting his backup strikers Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi much this season.