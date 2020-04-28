Barcelona could reportedly opt to promote starlet Inaki Pena to second choice goalkeeper if Neto leaves instead of pursuing a deal for Ajax ace Andre Onana.

The Catalan giants are well covered in terms of their first choice option between the posts, as Marc Andre ter Stegen continues to establish himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe this season.

SEE MORE: €90m-rated Barcelona ace could get fresh chance under Quique Setien next season

However, there seems to be discussion over the depth chart at the Nou Camp, with question marks over Neto’s future while rumours have linked Andre Onana with a return to the reigning La Liga champions having come through the ranks at the club as a youth team player.

According to Mundo Deportivo though, it’s suggested that Barcelona have denied any interest in signing the Ajax goalkeeper, with the Dutch giants valuing the 24-year-old at €40m.

Instead, it’s suggested that if Neto was to leave which in turn would leave a void that must be filled in terms of a second option behind Ter Stegen, then Pena could get the nod and be promoted from third choice to act as understudy to the German international.

The 21-year-old has yet to feature for the senior side, but he’s made 48 appearances at youth level for Barcelona, conceding 40 goals in those outings while keeping 21 clean sheets.

Naturally, he still lacks the experience needed at the top level, but whether it’s learning from Ter Stegen in training on a daily basis after the coronavirus crisis or getting minutes in cup games from coach Quique Setien to help his development, it looks as though Barca could look in house for a solution rather than splash out on a new signing to replace Neto if a departure were to materialise.