Barcelona have reportedly been told that it will take an offer of around €40m to prise goalkeeper Andre Onana away from Ajax.

The Catalan giants seem well set between the posts, with first choice Marc Andre ter Stegen continuing to prove to be decisive this season while Neto was brought in as a back-up option last summer.

With other issues to address in the squad which arguably should be more of a priority, namely replacing veteran stalwarts such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez with long-term solutions, a reshuffle within the goalkeeping department doesn’t seem to be a huge concern.

Nevertheless, Sport report that a meeting was held between Onana’s agent and Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars a few weeks ago, and after that meeting it was communicated to Barcelona that while Ajax are open to an exit, they value their shot-stopper at €40m.

It’s added that Barcelona aren’t willing to pay that type of money for Onana, as while they’ll look to offload Neto for around €20m to €25m, they want to bring in a replacement for around the same figure.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Ajax are willing to lower their demands or not, although with his current contract set to expire in 2022, the Dutch giants aren’t necessarily under huge pressure to do so as they assess their options.

As for the reigning La Liga champions, time will tell if the desire to sign another goalkeeper is important to their plans moving forward and if they identify an alternative target instead if they can’t bring Onana’s asking price down while youngster Inaki Pena could get a chance.

Onana, 24, has impressed for Ajax since joining them in 2015 after coming through the youth ranks at the Nou Camp, going on to make 178 appearances for the club while winning a trio of domestic trophies in that time.