Arsenal and Man Utd are reportedly set to suffer a transfer setback as they face being snubbed by Dayot Upamecano who could be set for a move to Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe in recent seasons having impressed for RB Salzburg before sealing a move to RB Leipzig in 2017.

He has gone on to make 104 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, and has been a key figure in their rise into becoming title contenders and Champions League participants.

However, with his current contract set to expire in 2021, question marks have seemingly been raised over his future at the club and a switch to a rival is being touted.

As reported by the Daily Mail, via Bild, Upamecano is said to have agreed on a move to Bayern, with Arsenal and Man Utd both specifically mentioned as being interested in the talented defender too while he has a £52m release clause in his current deal.

It’s not suggested that the two German clubs have reached an agreement on a fee as of yet and so perhaps there is still time for one of Arsenal or United to hijack the move, while doubts are also raised over Bayern’s desire to pay the £52m amid the coronavirus crisis which could have a negative impact on spending this summer.

In turn, while it’s a blow that Upamecano may well be favouring a move to Bavaria, time will tell if there is still hope for either of the two Premier League giants in question if they are serious about bringing him to England.

Arsenal have conceded 36 goals in their 28 league games to date, giving them the fourth worst defensive record of the top 11 sides in the standings.

Meanwhile, United have let in 30 in 29 outings, and so given the improvement that they’ve made in that department this season, it would seem as though the Gunners have a bigger need to shore things up at the back.

That said, while the £52m release clause could be problematic for Bayern, it’s difficult to see it being an easy fee for many other clubs to splash out either given the financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.