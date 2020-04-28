Although Chelsea have been better than many fans may have expected this season, they’ve still come up short when it matters most.

That was completely evident when they were humbled by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and it was clear that some key additions are needed.

They don’t have their transfer ban anymore and there could be some money to spend, so sourcing a top class left back should be a major priority for Frank Lampard.

The Sun looked at some comments from respected pundit Guillem Balague, and he’s tipped Chelsea to sign a Bayern player to fill that major need.

David Alaba has been one of the best left-backs in Europe for a while now, but at the age of 27 this could be the ideal chance for him to seek a move if he wanted to.

It must be said that nothing has been agreed at this point, but here’s what Balague had to say:

“There’s another player that if available, if not wanted by others, if he doesn’t go anywhere else, Chelsea would like. And that’s Alaba.”

“He’s been approached by other clubs, yes, but Chelsea will be interested in Alaba and I think that his versatility will really work in favour of Frank Lampard.”

“He can play as you know in the midfield, in the full-back position as well of course, that’s where he’s very well known as, but Pep Guardiola made him much more than just a full-back.”

“It will be interesting to see him in the Premier League. That’s certainly one to keep an eye on.”

They go on to say that his contract expires at the end of next season, so Bayern may look to cash in on him just now. He would be a clear upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, so it could be a good move if they can pull it off.