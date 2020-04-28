David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami had managed to get a team together and looked okay in their opening fixture, but it’s clear they need some quality to help them compete.

If they have money to spend then they could take advantage of the current situation to sign some players from Europe, and it sounds like Arturo Vidal is in their sights.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Chilean is also wanted by Inter Milan and Newcastle United, but reports have now indicated that a move to the MLS side could be possible.

They go on to suggest that Miami are looking for a tough leader with the mental strength and character to lead the team, so the 32 year old could be an ideal solution.

This could come down to how much Vidal wants to move, as the report also goes on to say that Quique Setien is a big fan of the midfielder and loves his commitment to the team, so it’s possible that Barca may not want him to leave.

It seems the Newcastle interest is also dependent on their takeover going through and whoever they appoint to replace Steve Bruce, so it’s still not clear what the future holds for Vidal.