Derby County praise Wayne Rooney for helping secure considerable pay deferral

It’s become clear in recent weeks that a lot of clubs don’t have a lot of money in reserve, as evidenced by constant stories about who’s using the furlough scheme and which players have agreed to take a pay cut.

It’s not just the Premier League clubs who have been caught up in this, with Derby County becoming the latest club to be helped out by their players.

Their signing of Wayne Rooney in January was big news and it certainly helped to raise their profile, and he’s been praised for his role in this.

According to a report from The BBC, Derby specifically praised Rooney for his role in helping secure an agreement from the players to take a wage deferral.

They go on to say that although the amount won’t be specified, it’s considerably more than what’s been reported in some places.

It’s also reported that the coaching staff have agreed to to something similar, so hopefully that helps the club out at a tough time.