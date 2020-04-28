‘Everything is prepared for it to happen’ – Ex-France star convinced Pogba exit makes sense for Man Utd, Real Madrid

Former France international Willy Sagnol has insisted that a deal taking Paul Pogba to Real Madrid from Man Utd makes sense for all concerned.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury problems, with the Red Devils remaining in contention to achieve their objectives without him.

SEE MORE: Liverpool lead Man Utd and Man City in transfer scrap for talented defensive ace

From still being in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League to challenging for the Europa League and FA Cup, it could yet prove to be a successful campaign for United if it gets the green light to be completed.

However, Pogba remains a world-class player when in form, and so there is arguably little doubt that Man Utd would be a better side with him in it.

However, amid ongoing speculation over his future, Sagnol has suggested that his compatriot wants the move to Real Madrid, and believes that an exit would make sense for Man Utd too.

“All of the conditions are there for Pogba to go to Real Madrid,” he told RMC Sport, as quoted by the Sun. “[Real president] Florentino [Perez] wants it, Zidane wants it, Pogba as well.

“Even Manchester [United] would be pleased, because it would remove a high wage and they would have money to invest in new players. Everything is prepared for it to happen.”

It’s difficult to disagree with his logic, but it remains to be seen if United choose keeping Pogba at the club over selling and reinvesting back into the squad.

Particularly given the uncertainty created by the coronavirus crisis and the financial impact it could yet have on clubs and their subsequent spending in the transfer market, the Premier League giants may not get a fair price for Pogba this summer.

With his current deal expiring in 2021 though, albeit Man Utd have an option to extend it for 12 months, they may be pressured into making a decision sooner rather than later with Sagnol seemingly convinced that an exit would suit all parties concerned.