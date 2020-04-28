Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the suitors for Fiorentina attacker Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international is one of the most highly rated young players in Europe and has been linked with both Man Utd and Chelsea by Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Yahoo.

Chiesa has also previously been mentioned as being on United’s radar in a report from the Daily Mirror suggesting he’d cost around £60million to sign from Fiorentina.

The 22-year-old would no doubt strengthen this current Red Devils squad, with upgrades needed on attacking midfield players like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.

However, one imagines United would benefit from beating rivals Chelsea to that final Champions League place.

The Blues are currently in fourth spot and will hope to hold on to it if they can complete the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Frank Lampard’s side would also surely benefit hugely from signing Chiesa, who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid last summer while CFC were under a transfer ban.