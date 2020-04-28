Liverpool and Arsenal look to have been given a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

The classy 21-year-old looks a huge prospect and has previously been linked with big names like Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City by the Sun.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Aouar’s signature, but Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has suggested he won’t get in the player’s way if he wants to move on in the near future.

“The player’s opinion is always essential. Keeping a player against their will is not reasonable,” Aulas told Lyon’s official website, as translated by the Metro, who add that the Frenchman could cost around £40million.

“Houssem has not expressed the desire to leave. Our will is to try to keep him even if the demands are high. There is no negotiation in progress.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope their club can take advantage, with central midfield perhaps one area of slight weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s hugely dominant side.

Naby Keita has not worked out as many would have hoped, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had his problems with injuries and James Milner is not getting any younger.

Arsenal could also do with strengthening in that position after underwhelming seasons from the likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.