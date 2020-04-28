Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, has spoken about the player that he believes would be a perfect fit for the systems sometimes employed by Chelsea and Manchester United.

Both Premier League outfits have been linked with a swoop for West Ham United’s Declan Rice, per the Daily Express, who also note that the Hammers could be willing to offload the England international as early as this summer’s transfer window, in order that they can undertake an overhaul of their squad.

“I think he’s better on the ball than he’s actually given credit for, Declan Rice. I think he can really pass,” Carragher said on The Football Show, cited by the Daily Express.

“There is a little slight criticism in terms of a midfield player, in terms of how he receives the ball […] But actually when he gets on the ball and he gets his head up and he’s looking forward, I think the lad can pass and I think he’s got something about him.

“I think at centre-back, yes, because he won’t have those receiving-the-ball problems with his back to play, if you like […] in terms of actually stepping out with the ball, whether the teams he went to played a back three, I think he would be perfect in that type of system, and I think he can pass certainly when he’s looking forward.”

The Blues had Rice on their books as a youngster before a switch to the east London club saw him make a real name for himself with a series of commanding performances.

The Daily Mail report that, thanks to the financial implications caused by the coronavirus epidemic, West Ham could be forced into letting Rice go for as little as £70m, which, for a player of his obvious talent and career projection, is as close to a bargain as its possible to be.

West Ham will likely have to brace themselves for a flurry of bids in the summer window as a result.