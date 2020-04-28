In what will surely be seen as a snub by his team-mates at Man United, Marcus Rashford has been left out of an all-time Red Devils academy XI.

Talking to the Official Man Utd Podcast, Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay opted to place Sir Bobby Charlton in the No.9 position, flanked by George Best and Ryan Giggs in an attacking front three.

“I think Marcus will be disappointed but, when he wins the Premier League, he can get in,” McTominay said, in reference to Lingard’s choice in the centre-forward role.

With no Premier League football for the foreseeable future, clubs have had to get creative in terms of their content output, and the construction of an All-Time academy XI certainly provoked an interesting debate.

The final XI that was settled on was as follows: David Gaskell, Gary Neville, Wes Brown, Jonny Evans, Brandon Williams, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Paul Pogba, George Best, Bobby Charlton and Ryan Giggs.