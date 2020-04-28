Although he didn’t succeed in his time at Arsenal, it appears that the future of one of their loanees has already been decided, if news from his current club is anything to go by.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan left the north London club for Roma in the summer, and has done reasonably well whilst there, scoring six goals in 20 games, per the Daily Mirror, before the coronavirus pandemic saw the Serie A season suspended.

Now the Italian giants have made their intentions crystal clear, and it’s a decision that’s likely to please Gunners fans.

“I want him to stay and he also wants to stay,” Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca said on Russian TV show Great Football, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“However, it should be clear that everything is now on hiatus, and we’ll have to talk to Arsenal. I want to continue working with him because he’s a great player and a great man.”

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal in the swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, with both players never really settling at their new clubs. Sanchez also went on loan in Italy, to Inter Milan, and it’s unclear what the immediate future holds for him at this stage.

In any event, Mkhitaryan will surely be grateful at being able to put his spell in England firmly in the past, and look to resurrect his career in the Italian capital.