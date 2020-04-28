Menu

In Memoriam: Michael Robinson (1958-2020)

It is with great sadness that CaughtOffside have learned of the death of former Man City and Liverpool player, Michael Robinson.

The 61-year-old was diagnosed with skin cancer back in 2018, per BBC, but despite his diagnosis, he continued his work as a match commentator for Movistar + and Cadena SER.

A very highly-skilled and well thought of broadcaster and pundit, Robinson’s career flourished in Spain after his playing days were over.

Even as recently as last week, Robinson, who also turned out for Preston, Queens Park Rangers, Osasuna and, most notably, Brighton and Hove Albion, was forced to deny that he had died, per AS.

Sadly, he was unable to beat the disease, and succumbed to it on Tuesday morning. Many of those who had worked alongside him, or admired his work from afar, took to social media in the aftermath of the announcement to express their sorrow and grief.

Rest in peace, Michael.

