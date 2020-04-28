We’re all used to clubs throwing money around at various players in the hope that they will make a big difference, but the sheer amount of money in the game meant it wasn’t a big issue if the move didn’t work out.

Things could be different now with clubs feeling the pinch during the current shut down. Of course it’s still expected that some transfers will go through, but only if the club is 100% convinced they are getting value and the player will be a success.

A report from Diario via Football Espana has looked at the latest with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, and it sounds like he might be stuck at the Nou Camp for now.

They suggest that Napoli were looking to sign the French defender, but Barcelona want €50m to sell him and that’s seen as too much.. As a result, it’s expected that Napoli’s interest will end there.

Umtiti isn’t a first choice defender and it’s understandable that they might look to sell him, but that will be a struggle if there isn’t a market there.

The report does go on to say that Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all looking for a left sided defender and have made some contact about signing him, but there’s nothing to suggest they are ready to make a move at this point either.