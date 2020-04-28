Juventus prepare €40m plus player exchange offer to Man Utd for Pogba

Juventus are reportedly set to offer a new package in order to prise Paul Pogba back to Turin from Man Utd this summer.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a successful stint with the reigning Serie A champions between 2012 and 2016, winning four league titles and four domestic cup trophies.

Further, he bagged 34 goals and 40 assists in 178 appearances as he established himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe.

Since returning to Old Trafford, the World Cup-winning French international has struggled to hit top form on a consistent basis, and with his current contract set to expire in 2021, albeit Man Utd have an option to extend for another 12 months, it has raised question marks over his future at the club.

As reported by Calciomercato via reports in Spain, Juventus are seemingly ready to step up their pursuit of their former star, and it’s suggested that they will offer €40m plus Adrien Rabiot in order to try and convince United to green light an exit.

With the coronavirus crisis in mind and the subsequent impact on the ability of clubs to spend big this summer, such a deal would make sense as it reduces the money involved.

However, much will depend on whether or not Man Utd are happy to bring in Rabiot to help fill the void left behind by Pogba in their midfield, and if €40m is enough to allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to reinvest back into the squad to improve it and continue their process of becoming genuine contenders.

Pogba has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury, and United have coped well without him as they remain in contention to achieve their objectives if the campaign resumes.

That said, the Frenchman is a world-class individual on his day, and coupled with what he brings to the table off the pitch too, Man Utd could continue to try and secure his long-term future instead of approving an exit.