Barcelona have identified who they want to replace right-back, Nelson Semedo, but in an astonishing turn of events, it appears that Lionel Messi will be given the final say on whether the club sign the player or not.

Although it’s abundantly clear just how highly thought of the Argentinian is at the Camp Nou, news that he would have a hand in any incoming transfers is odd to say the least.

Don Balon report on who Quique Setien has already decided upon to replace the Portuguese should he be made available for sale, and they suggest that Messi, along with president Josep Maria Bartomeu, will have the final say.

Emerson Royal is currently plying his trade at Setien’s former club, Real Betis, arriving in Spain in a joint operation between Barca and the verdiblancos per MARCA. As such, the Catalans will be able to secure the 21-year-old Brazilian for as little as €16m say Don Balon.

In many respects Emerson is reminiscent of Dani Alves. He enjoys working the right-hand channel, is quick and powerful, and not bad technically either.



Whether Messi sanctions his permanent hire at the expense of Semedo and, to a lesser extent, Sergi Roberto, remains to be seen.