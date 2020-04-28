Ligue 1 season over as French government set to announce no football until August

The French government is expected to announce that there will be no football until August, with the Ligue 1 and 2 seasons looking set to be cancelled.

According to a tweet below from the reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi, meetings will take place next month to determine how to conclude the 2019/20 campaign and award places in European competitions for next term, as well as promotions and relegations.

?? Fin de la saison de football. Le gouvernement va annoncer dans les prochaines heures la fin de la Ligue 1 et de la Ligue 2. Plus de foot jusqu’en août. L’AG de la LFP va se réunir en mai pour statuer sur les classements de cette saison et les montées et descentes. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) April 28, 2020

This is a big move by France amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it comes despite football looking set to resume in other countries across Europe.

The coronavirus crisis has been handled pretty well by Germany, and as such BBC Sport have reported on the Bundesliga possibly starting up again in early-to-mid May.

According to the Guardian, there’s also light at the end of the tunnel in Italy, with Serie A training looking set to resume later next month, though there’s less certainty about La Liga in Spain.

Meanwhile, despite the crisis getting pretty bad in the UK, the Independent report that there is a growing confidence of getting the Premier League going again in June.