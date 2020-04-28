Liverpool have been targeting RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner for some time but transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has raised doubts over a possible swoop.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a prolific spell with his current club, bagging 88 goals and 39 assists in 150 appearances after joining from Stuttgart in 2016.

Along with 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany, Werner has emerged as one of the top players in Europe with a long-term future still ahead of him, and so time will tell if that takes him elsewhere at club level with interest said to be building.

As noted by the Metro in February, it has long been suggested that Jurgen Klopp is keen on his compatriot, with the report suggesting that the Merseyside giants could trigger his £50m release clause.

However, Di Marzio has now raised doubts over whether or not Liverpool have space in the squad for Werner especially given the fee it will take him to prise him away to Anfield, while they also face stiff competition from Italy.

“I know that Timo Werner will leave RB Leipzig, for sure. His agents are moving to find a solution for him. They are talking to Juventus and Inter Milan, so they want him to change clubs. They are probably talking to Liverpool because Liverpool have wanted him for a long time,” he told Sky Sports.

“I don’t know whether he is the right player for Liverpool in this moment because in their forward department they probably don’t need anything.

“So it’s difficult to spend a lot of money for a player that is likely to stay on the bench. We will see, but at this time there is no real deal with Liverpool and Leipzig for Werner.”

With Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah still leading the way for Liverpool in the final third, there is logic behind Di Marzio’s claim as Werner will no doubt want to secure a prominent role at his next club.

Nevertheless, Liverpool will perhaps want to continue to improve and evolve the squad where possible to stay top of the pile and enjoy a sustained period of success.

Werner could provide a different dynamic in the final third to make them even more dangerous, but time will tell if Liverpool can fend off the likes of Juventus and Inter, while successfully convincing Werner that they will give him the role that a player of his quality warrants.