Liverpool lead Man Utd and Man City in transfer scrap for talented defensive ace

Liverpool are reportedly leading the transfer battle for Leeds Utd loanee Ben White with both Man Utd and Man City also said to be interested.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan from Brighton, and has established himself as a fundamental figure in Leeds’ promotion push this season having featured in 40 games already this year.

Despite the fact that the Merseyside giants boast the best defence in the Premier League so far this season having conceded just 21 goals in 29 outings, it’s suggested that Jurgen Klopp is keen to bolster his backline further.

As reported by the Mirror, Liverpool appear to be ahead in the race to sign White, with Man Utd and Man City specifically mentioned as being interested too.

Further, it’s noted that that there is a feeling at Leeds that it’ll be unlikely that White stays on next season, and so it could mean a key reinforcement for one of the Premier League giants named above.

Similarly to Liverpool, United have impressed defensively this year having conceded 30 goals in 29 league games as Harry Maguire’s arrival last summer has made a big impact.

In contract, after Vincent Kompany’s exit last year and Aymeric Laporte’s injury blow, City have looked most vulnerable at the back, letting in 31 goals in 28 games, having only conceded 23 in the entire campaign last year.

With that in mind, White may well be a sensible addition for Pep Guardiola, but time will tell if they can fend off Liverpool to land his signature.

Klopp has assembled a world-class Liverpool squad who look set for a sustained period of success. However, it will no doubt be important that they continue to improve and evolve where possible to make sure that they stay at the top.