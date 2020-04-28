It’s always a risky move for a player to express their desire to move to another club while they are under contract, but this might be okay from Man United’s Andreas Pereira.

He’s a player who has had a lot of chances over the past couple of seasons, but it’s hard to see where he would actually fit into this team. Some of his recent comments were picked up by The Manchester Evening News, and it sounds like a return to Brazil is on his mind.

He was speaking to a Brazilian outlet when he admitted that his entire family are Santos fans, so it would be a dream to play for the club.

It’s not clear at which point in his career he wants this to happen, but it’s possible that it could happen sooner rather than later.

It’s becoming more common for South Americans to return home at an earlier age as some clubs can compete with European teams in terms of wages, so it wouldn’t be a total shock if it happens this Summer.

Man United’s midfield was excellent before the break and he wasn’t a part of that, so selling him might make sense. It’s even possible that a loan spell in his homeland might help his development, and it would let him achieve that dream.