There are a lot of things that will annoy football supporters, but seeing a supremely talented player fail because they couldn’t get it together mentally is one of the worst.

Almost every fan would give anything to be that talented and have the opportunities, but there will always be the tale of the player who wasted their talent.

We always hear about Ravel Morrison and the promise he showed at Man United, but he’s never managed to live up to that reputation or settled at a club, and he has to be considered a bust at this point in his career.

Rio Ferdinand has been speaking about his old teammate and how good he could’ve been, and those comments were picked up by The Sun.

Clearly he feels a proper mentor could’ve made a real difference to his career:

“I used to tell him to come to my house but Sir Alex wanted me to step away from doing stuff with Ravel because he felt the club could deal with the situation.”

“But this goes back to my earlier point about Gavin [Rose, Dulwich Hamlet manager] If Gavin was at Manchester United back then, then I don’t think Ravel slips through the net, I think Ravel becomes a £100m player.”

“But there wasn’t someone like that at United then and even now I don’t see people like that at clubs. People from the estates, from the streets with similar backgrounds to these players so they can talk to them.”

“I know Ravel was talking to someone [allocated by the club] that was told to look after him, walking this guy through the park and telling him what he wanted to hear and then going and doing what he wanted to do.”

Only Morrison will know if he could’ve done things differently and it’s likely he will have regrets when his career is over, but it’s clear he was very highly rated.