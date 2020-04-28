Although it’s still not clear what the future holds for Paul Pogba, it does feel like we should see a resolution of some kind this Summer.

He’s been linked with a move away all season despite being injured and questions being raised about his attitude, but they are often countered with suggestions that he might sign a new contract.

The midfield was actually impressive without him since the turn of the year and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes made a huge difference, but you still have to think Pogba could take it to a new level if he’s committed and playing well.

A report from Goal.com has looked at the latest with his situation, and it sounds like the exit could finally happen.

They start by saying that United valued him at £180m a year ago, but there’s no chance they will get anything close to that just now, with £90m being touted as a more accurate figure.

They go on to suggest that the Covid-19 crisis will have an impact on United and football in general this Summer, so that means United might be forced to sell him for even less.

It’s not clear who would push to sign him in the Summer or if he will actually go, but the fans must be hoping that he either signs a new deal to end this speculation or leaves to allow the club to move on.