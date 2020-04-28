The Man Utd transfer news has been pouring in today, with attacking players seemingly a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Firstly, there’s big news on Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been linked strongly with a move to Old Trafford in the last few days.

The Gabon international has now been cleared to leave Arsenal for a reduced price of just £30million, down from the £56m that was reported a few days ago.

United would do well to pounce for this deal, with Aubameyang sure to be a useful addition to Solskjaer’s squad given the over-reliance on Marcus Rashford since Romelu Lukaku left without a replacement being brought in.

Elsewhere, another attacking player being linked is Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international is an exciting prospect, and Chelsea are also said to be chasing the £60million-rated 22-year-old, according to reports in Italy.

The combination of Chiesa and Aubameyang in the Man Utd attack next season could certainly turn the team into a major force again.

Finally, there’s also talk of strengthening in midfield as it looks like Declan Rice could be on his way out of West Ham.

Latest reports claim the Hammers could let their promising midfield star leave provided they receive around £70m for him.

Rice could be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic in that defensive midfield role, and Chelsea have also been linked with the England international.