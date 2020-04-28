Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek reportedly seems keen to get his transfer to Real Madrid and has contacted the club about the possible deal.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report that the Bernabeu is Van de Beek’s preferred destination despite interest from other big clubs.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Netherlands international in the past, with Mundo Deportivo among the sources to report of their interest in bringing him to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in midfield, and Van de Beek has shown himself to be a world class talent during his time at Ajax.

Don Balon suggest the 23-year-old had previously been close to agreeing a €55million transfer to Real Madrid, but he’s now eager to speed up negotiations.

The Dutch Eredivisie season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that means Van de Beek now has more time to enter into discussions over his next move.

Man Utd fans will hope there will be an opportunity for them to revive their interest but Don Balon’s report suggests he’s very much made up his mind about the move to Spain.