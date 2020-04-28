Liverpool are reportedly ‘positioned’ for the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021.

The France international would be a hugely ambitious signing for Liverpool, but a recent report from Le 10 Sport claimed Reds manager Jurgen Klopp had been in touch with the player’s father about a potential move, which would cost around £175million.

There’s now been another update from Le 10 Sport, who report that Liverpool are unlikely to be able to sign Mbappe this year, but could be set to make their move in 2021.

Until then, the report adds that LFC are also looking seriously into signing Lille front-man Victor Osimhen after his superb season in Ligue 1.

It seems clear Klopp has big plans to improve Liverpool’s attack, despite already boasting perhaps the best front three in world football in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Still, the Merseyside giants will need to keep improving if they want to stay at the top, and there’s no doubt a world class talent like Mbappe could be a huge signing for them for many years to come.