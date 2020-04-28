In news that is sure to come as a bitter blow to supporters of Barcelona, it’s been revealed that the club are in advanced negotiations with Juventus for one of their star players.

With many fans already suggesting Arthur Melo is the new Xavi, per the Daily Mail, news that he could be on his way to Italy is hardly likely to endear an already under-fire board to them any further.

Mundo Deportivo suggest that a deal might not be that far away, and even say it could be announced before La Liga returns for the final few games of its 2019/20 campaign.

The outlet do note that it’s Melo’s intention to stay at Barcelona as he feels comfortable there, however, when it’s known that your employers are already planning for life without you, that can often sway a player’s thinking.

More Stories / Latest News Thomas Partey Arsenal transfer bid made as Atletico Madrid star to snub new contract Liverpool open talks to beat Man United and Chelsea to potential €80m attacker transfer Pundit links highly-rated Man City star with summer switch to Newcastle

In order to sweeten any deal, Mundo Deportivo say that any one of Miralem Pjanic (30), Rodrigo Bentancur (22) or Federico Bernardeschi (26) could be included.

Were he to make the switch, that would leave Quique Setien with a big decision as to who he partners Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong with in the Barca midfield.