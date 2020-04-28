There’s still plenty of things that are unclear about the proposed takeover of Newcastle United, but some of the rumours coming out must have the fans in a state of shock.

There’s also been a lot of criticism about the origin of the funds and whether we should allow Sauda Arabian money into the Premier League as a PR tool for them, while the takeover hasn’t actually gone through yet.

Despite that, it sounds like Newcastle could rival Man United and Real Madrid for a very promising name if it goes through.

Le10Sport have claimed that Newcastle and Everton are looking at signing Ajax star Donny van de Beek, who has been heavily linked with United and Real in recent months.

It would be some signing if either could pull it off, as he’s not just seen as a prospect, but he’s got a reputation as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

That was evident as he played a vital part in taking Ajax to the cusp of a Champions League final, and he would be seen as a huge signing by all four sides.

There’s no indication of where the player wants to go, but you have to think Real Madrid or Man United will be his first options.