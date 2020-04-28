The effects of the coronavirus pandemic is sure to have hit businesses in the pocket, and it’s with that in mind that Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc believes that no club will risk buying the German club’s highly-rated winger, Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been a revelation in the Bundesliga, with Transfermarkt noting his output in 2019/20, before the season was suspended, as 14 goals and 16 assists in 23 games.

It’s therefore entirely understandable why the likes of Man United would be circling, but Zorc isn’t bothered by interest from other clubs in the slightest.

“There is no new stance,” Zorc said in an interview with Sport1and cited by the Daily Star.

“It is currently the case that no club will risk anything by making a big-money move – even in England!

“I can’t and don’t want to lean too far out of the window with predictions because the situation is currently changing every day. We’ll see what happens.

“We have a long-term contract with Jadon Sancho [until 2022]. Nothing will change now. We are totally relaxed in that regard.”

Though it may just be a game of brinkmanship on Zorc’s part, it does put the ball very firmly back in the court of any potential buyers, as clearly Dortmund are going to insist on full payment for Sancho’s services if they are to allow him to leave.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool handed potentially significant transfer boost by dithering Arsenal In Memoriam: Michael Robinson (1958-2020) Man United & Chelsea cleared to seal transfer of world class star for bargain fee as asking price slashed

From the player’s point of view, though playing in Germany hasn’t hampered his chances of England recognition, playing in the Premier League week in and week out can surely only enhance his credentials.