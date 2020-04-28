Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has insisted that there have been no talks between Arsenal and Inter over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 30-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Gunners since he joined, scoring 61 goals and providing 13 assists in 97 appearances across all competitions.

However, with his current contract set to expire in 2021 and no official word on a renewal as of yet, it has led to increasing doubts over his future in north London, particularly with Arsenal continuing to struggle to compete for a Champions League berth.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Inter have been heavily linked with Aubameyang, with the report even suggesting that they are leading the race for him and Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for the £56m-rated star.

According to Di Marzio though, it’s a very different story as he has insisted that as far as he’s aware, there have been no talks between the two clubs.

“No, Inter are not in talks with Arsenal for Aubameyang,” he told Sky Sports. “There are no contacts, no official contacts at all. He could be a target in the future, I can’t deny this possible target for Inter but no contact, no prices and no deal between Inter and Arsenal.”

That will surely offer some temporary relief for Arsenal fans as it takes away some of the more immediate concern over Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates.

Nevertheless, until he signs a new contract to commit his long-term future to the club, doubts will perhaps continue to hang over him and that will not be a positive thing for anyone concerned regardless if the current campaign resumes or not.