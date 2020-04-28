Though it’s a matter that is unlikely to be dealt with just yet, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big potential issue to get his head around before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Man United are already well stocked in the goalkeeping department, but as the Daily Mirror point out, the return of Dean Henderson from his loan at Sheffield United, could throw a huge spanner in the works for the Norwegian.

“He wants to win 50 caps and play for Manchester United,” the Daily Mirror quote Blades boss, Chris Wilder, as saying, with a suggestion too that the youngster wants to make the No.1 shirt his own.

Unfortunately for Henderson, David De Gea has recently signed a new four-deal with a two-year option, per the Daily Mirror, and is unlikely to appreciate being pushed aside by his manager.

To this point, the Spaniard has managed to keep the claims of Sergio Romero and third-choice, Lee Grant, at bay, but Henderson’s form, detailed by FourFourTwo, is likely to prove an entirely different situation for him.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United and Chelsea in transfer battle over £60million-rated forward Leo Messi will decide whether Barcelona replace Nelson Semedo with €16m right-back Liverpool and Arsenal given positive message over potential £40million transfer

Four into one clearly doesn’t go, so Solskjaer will do well to keep everyone happy, and may have to spend more time than he might like coming up with a solution that suits all parties.