‘People always think I’m joking’ – Man Utd ace names surprise star as one of toughest opponents

Man Utd defender Luke Shaw has surprisingly named Victor Moses as one of the hardest opponents that he has faced during his career.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an early breakthrough at Southampton and has been a regular in the Premier League dating back to the 2012/13 campaign.

With that in mind, he’ll have come up against a number of world-class opponents, while having also competed with Man Utd in the Champions League and Europa League as well as pre-season fixtures against some of Europe’s best, he’s clashed with the likes of Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

However, he has now named a surprise candidate as one of his toughest opponents, as he has conceded that Moses gave him a real test when the pair crossed paths while he was at Southampton.

“People always think I’m joking, but one of my hardest games ever was against Victor Moses when I was coming in as a 17-year-old at Southampton,” Shaw said on United’s official website.

“Maybe because I was so young. He was really quick, direct, strong and that was a challenge for me.

“I’ve played against the likes of Gareth Bale, Messi and [Eden] Hazard, and they were all so good, but I always remember Victor Moses as a really tough opponent as well.”

That’s quite the praise for Moses, although perhaps it is important to take it in context given it was early on in Shaw’s career and so he would arguably deal with Moses a lot better if he had experience and maturity on his side.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old has had his moments in the Premier League, while his quality even earned him a reunion with Antonio Conte at Inter in January as he will hope to cause other defenders more problems in the coming years.