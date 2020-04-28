Premier League given May 25 deadline to form restart plan, confidence growing over June return

UEFA has reportedly given the Premier League and other divisions in Europe a deadline of May 25th to put together a restart plan for resuming football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Express, the Premier League needs to formulate plans in the coming weeks ahead of a potential return to action by around the 8th of June.

On top of that, there seems to be growing confidence that this will be achievable as the mood has improved since Premier League clubs’ last meeting, according to the Independent.

While the death toll from COVID-19 has been high in the UK, it now looks as though the peak has passed, which could soon mean an ease to lockdown rules.

A full return to normal life is probably still a while away, but football behind closed doors could at least provide some relief.

That seems to be the UK government’s thinking, with the Independent reporting they are keen for football to come back and lift the mood around the country.

As noted in the report, the Bundesliga looks set for a possible return in early May, so it will be interesting to see how German football gets on in order to get a better idea of a possible Premier League return this summer.