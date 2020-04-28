PSG make plans to continue in the Champions League as Ligue 1 cancelled

We’re starting to see some big leagues make a choice about how to end their season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if every country makes a similar move shortly.

Despite some politicians trying to force football back into action as a PR tool to show things aren’t that bad, it would be unforgivable if play started too soon and made the problem worse.

A recent report has indicated that Ligue 1 in France will be ending their season now, but PSG still want to play on in Europe:

Al Khelaifi said: We plan on competing in the Champions League with UEFA agreement – wherever and whenever it is held. If it is not possible to play in France we will play our matches abroad subject to the best conditions for our players and the safety of all our staff. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) April 28, 2020

In many ways this could make sense, as playing out a knockout competition that was close to the latter stages is much easier than trying to fulfill multiple fixtures in the league, but we haven’t seen a clear plan from UEFA yet.

It’s also worth noting that PSG are desperate for success in Europe, so it’s understandable that they will do all they can to finish the competition, especially when a lot of usual contenders look weaker than usual.