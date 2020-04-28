Once the takeover at Newcastle has been completed, it’s expected that the Magpies will make waves in the next transfer window.

Whilst it’s not known at this stage just how much the club will have to spend, given the wealth of the new owners it could reasonably be concluded that there will be a decent chunk of money in the pot.

To that end, one player who is being linked with a switch to the north east is Man City’s Phil Foden.

The youngster, for all of his evident skills, has only been a bit part player in 2019/20, with world class exponents seemingly always given the nod ahead of him. At just 19 years of age, Foden still has years in which to master his craft, however, getting minutes on the pitch at this stage has to be of benefit to him and his progression as a footballer.

Craig Burley suggested on ESPN FC and cited by the Daily Express, that perhaps Newcastle might consider making a move for the player.

“Also, look at some younger players,” Burley said, in reference to Newcastle. “There’s been a lot of talk about Phil Foden and how much game time he is getting at Manchester City – could he go to another club?

“I’m just throwing that name out there. There are others sitting at clubs not getting game time. Could I go and get one of those players away from one of those clubs either on loan or for a fee to get game time?”

It’s an interesting viewpoint given that it’s believed that Pep Guardiola rates him highly. Not highly enough to give him regular games it would seem, meaning Burley’s suggestion would make sense at this juncture.