Thomas Partey Arsenal transfer bid made as Atletico Madrid star to snub new contract

Arsenal have reportedly launched a bid to seal the transfer of Thomas Partey as he’s unhappy with the new contract on offer to him from current club Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international is one of the finest players in Europe in his position and would be a clear upgrade on the Gunners’ current options in midfield after a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium.

The likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have not really lived up to expectations and the Partey transfer could be vital to improve the fortunes of Mikel Arteta’s side next season.

According to the Express, Arsenal have now launched a bid for the 26-year-old, who is available for a bargain £43million this summer due to the release clause in his contract.

Atletico have been keen to raise that fee to as much as £100m by tying Partey down to a new contract, but the latest is that he’s not prepared to sign the Spanish side’s current offer.

Arsenal fans will hope they can take full advantage and bring Partey to north London as soon as possible.