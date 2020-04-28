Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over the potential transfer of Lille forward Victor Osimhen as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen up front.

The Reds are looking at some big names in that position, with Le 10 Sport claiming Osimhen is on their radar along with an ambitious potential move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in 2021.

The French outlet claim Liverpool have already begun discussions over signing Osimhen and look in a strong position to beat fellow suitors Manchester United and Chelsea to the signing, which is expected to cost around €80million.

The young Nigerian has looked a terrific prospect in recent times and seems an ideal fit for Klopp’s side, even if it’s somewhat surprising the German tactician is chasing a big-money signing in attack.

The Reds already have a fearsome front three in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, though France Football recently linked Mane with Real Madrid, so a replacement may be needed in the near future.

Osimhen would likely be a more important signing for Man Utd or Chelsea, however, with both these teams some way behind LFC in the Premier League table this season.

United could do with upgrades on their current attacking players, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failing to really replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez after their departures last summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham, who has shown some promise but perhaps struggled overall with the burden of becoming first choice for such a big club at a young age.

Osimhen could no doubt improve both these teams, but Le 10 Sport suggest Liverpool may be the favourites for his signature at the moment.