Liverpool have reportedly been handed a huge transfer boost as it looks like Arsenal have doubts over completing a transfer deal for Chelsea winger Willian.

The Brazil international is looking set to be one of the biggest names available on a free transfer this summer as he nears the end of his contract with Chelsea.

According to the Sun, Willian has rejected a new deal with the Blues and is wanted by Arsenal, Liverpool and Inter Milan as he looks for a new club.

Still, it seems the Gunners are struggling for cash and don’t want to pay Willian’s £120,000-a-week wages, despite him arriving without having to pay a transfer fee.

This could put Liverpool into a strong position once again, with a recent report from Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, saying he’d held positive talks over a move to Anfield.

The 31-year-old might not be at the very peak of his game any longer, but would no doubt be a useful squad player in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds lack much in the way of backup behind their first choice front three, with Adam Lallana also looking like being on the move this summer as he nears the end of his contract, while Xherdan Shaqiri has struggled to impress and barely played in recent times.

Arsenal’s low-balling could be very good news for Liverpool if Willian decides to stay in England.