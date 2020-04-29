Arsenal are reportedly already looking at a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners are interested in a potential loan deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as Aubameyang gives his agent the green light to hold talks with Barcelona over a transfer.

Replacing a big name like Aubameyang won’t be easy for Arsenal, but Jovic could be an ideal solution if he gets back to his best.

The exciting young Serbia international looked a huge prospect at Eintracht Frankfurt last season before earning his big move to Real Madrid in the summer.

However, it’s not been the best of starts for Jovic at the Bernabeu and it could be that he’s offloaded in the near future as some players don’t get too many chances at Real.

Arsenal will hope Jovic can get back to his best if he makes the move to north London, as he surely has the potential to prove a superb signing, even if only on loan for a season as he looks to prove his doubters wrong.

It’s a gamble, though, and many Gooners will no doubt be worried about the blow of losing a prolific forward like Aubameyang, who has been a real hit in his time in the Premier League.