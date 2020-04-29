Arsenal have reportedly been one of the clubs in touch with Real Madrid over a potential transfer deal for left-back Sergio Reguilon.

According to ABC Sevilla, the Gunners have been joined by the likes of Tottenham in registering their interest in Reguilon, who has impressed on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid this season.

The report suggests Arsenal’s interest in the 23-year-old, valued at around £18million by Transfermarkt, is motivated by the fact that the future of young left-back Bukayo Saka is in some doubt.

While it would be a huge blow to lose a talent like Saka after his tremendous breakthrough season at the Emirates Stadium, it sounds promising that the club are at least planning for his potential departure by looking into bringing in another quality player in his place.

Reguilon looks like one of the finest young defenders in La Liga and could go on to have a fine career at a top club, even if he’s struggled to get into the Real Madrid first-team.

Arsenal also have Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac as options at left-back but both have had their problems with injuries this season, which has allowed Saka to gain more playing time.