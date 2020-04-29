Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly ready to give his agent the green light to negotiate a transfer to Barcelona.

Despite dreaming of one day playing for Real Madrid, Aubameyang is now ready for his representatives to negotiate a move to their arch rivals, according to Don Balon.

The Gabon international could be a superb signing for Barcelona, who could do with more cover up front for the ageing Luis Suarez, who has had his problems with injuries this season.

Aubameyang has been a prolific and consistent scorer for Arsenal and certainly seems like a player who could star for a bigger club competing for major honours.

This will sound painfully familiar to Arsenal fans, with the Gunners often losing their best players to more competitive clubs in recent times.

Barcelona have often raided the north London giants in recent years, with the likes of Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas among those to make the move from the Emirates Stadium to the Nou Camp.

Aubameyang could move on the cheap due to his contract situation, with the 30-year-old approaching the final year of his deal.

Don Balon claim the AFC captain has an asking price of just £25million.