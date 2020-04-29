Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to rely on swap deals and free transfers, Celtic star bid

Arsenal look set to have a series of incoming and outgoings this summer transfer window with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

However, despite many Arsenal fans wanting the club to make a big splurge on players this summer, it looks as though the London club will have their business restricted due to the constraints and financial ramifications of the coronavirus.

According to the Metro, Arsenal are to go about their summer transfer business with player exchanges and free transfers.

According to the report, Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian and Liverpool’s England international Adam Lallana have emerged as two prime targets who could be available on Bosman free transfers with both players’ contracts expiring this summer.

While the report also states that the club are looking for exchange deals similar to the deals they did for Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Manchester United in 2018.

Elsewhere, according to a report in the Express, Arsenal are being asked to cough up the cash for their intended target Odsonne Edouard of Celtic.

The 22-year-old Edouard has been in stellar form for Celtic this season scoring 27 goals and notching up 19 assists with 22 of those goals coming in the Scottish Premiership.

According to the report, Celtic could demand a fee in excess of the £25m Arsenal paid for Kieran Tierney last summer.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has urged the Scottish club to demand £40m for the striker, as per the report.

However, with Arsenal struggling financially due to coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen as to what kind of budget Arteta gets this summer and whether he will be able to afford players like Edouard.