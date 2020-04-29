It’s interesting that Jose Mourinho has started to lose his touch, and it does make you wonder if his methods are simply outdated.

There is a common trend when he takes over at a new team, where he singles out at least one big name for criticism to show everyone who’s in charge.

He did it with Juan Mata and Eden Hazard at Chelsea, Luke Shaw at Man United and he decided to take on everyone apart from Pepe during his time at Real Madrid, so the players are probably expecting it now.

Sky Sports reported on the latest with Tanguy Ndombele’s future at Spurs, and it seems he’s still annoyed about some treatment from the boss.

They suggest that he was unhappy with Mourinho for dragging him off at half time vs Burnley, followed by being told he was running out of chances and he was also singled out for criticism.

As a result, the report says this has alerted the attention of Barcelona who are interested in taking advantage of the situation.

Although Ndombele might be best known for his dribbling and powerful running from deep in the midfield, he’s also excellent in possession so he could be a good fit for Barca.

The report does say that Spurs and Mourinho still hope to find a way of getting the best out of Ndombele, so this looks unlikely for now.