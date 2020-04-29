It’s starting to look like Barcelona will need to sell players before they can buy anyone else this Summer, but that’s easier said than done.

They might have a big problem with other clubs also suffering financially, plus they will ruin all leverage in any negotiations if they start coming across as desperate.

A report from ESPN has claimed that Brazilian midfielder Arthur is the latest player they would be looking to sell, but it doesn’t sound like he actually wants to leave.

The report indicated that Barca would be looking for double the €30m they paid for him a couple of years ago, with Spurs and Juventus being touted as possible destinations.

They go on to say that selling the Brazilian might help them to finance future deals for Neymar or Lautaro Martinez, bur Arthur would rather stay at the Nou Camp just now.

They even suggest he could be used in exchange for any possible transfers, but of course they would need to find somewhere that he’s willing to go.

There’s nothing to suggest anything is close at this point, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if most of the Barcelona team are linked with a move this Summer.