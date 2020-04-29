The levels of desperation that Barcelona appear to be willing to go to in order to secure one of their summer targets has been laid bare, with the news that they are willing to offer up to four players in a deal to bring Andre Onana to the Camp Nou.

The highly-rated Ajax goalkeeper is set to turn down advances from Chelsea, according to De Telegraaf and cited by The Sun, in the hope of securing a move back to his first European club.

Barcelona, like many others, appear to be struggling financially in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, so rather than a cash deal, De Telegraaf, cited by The Sun, appear to be willing to offer the likes of Riqui Puig, Neto, Alex Collado and Carles Alena in order to sweeten any deal.

Given that the lines of communication always seem to remain open between the two clubs, Frenkie de Jong’s transfer being one of the latest between sides who are both known for a similar style of play, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them do business again.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea primed to secure £35m target after he confirms desire to leave current club €90m Barcelona star set to fight for his place and disappoint Chelsea in the process Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks

Though quite what the fans of the Catalan club would make of seeing Puig in particular depart is anyone’s guess.