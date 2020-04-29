Sometimes there is just so much speculation about a transfer that you presume the player will be making a move, so it’s always a surprise when they turn round to sign a contract extension instead.

RB Leipzig are well known as a selling club who pick up big prospects and eventually sell them on for a profit, and Dayot Upamecano looked like the latest example.

He’s a magnificent defender who is also quick and good on the ball, while plenty of big clubs around Europe are crying out for someone like him in their defence.

The Metro recently linked him with Arsenal and Man United while Spanish outlet AS had indicated that Zinedine Zidane had asked Real Madrid to look into signing him this Summer, possibly as Sergio Ramos’ long term successor.

That all looks unlikely for now, as Sky reported he’s set to sign a contract extension with Leipzig. Admittedly it’s only for one year through to 2022 so the speculation will start again next year, but it will stop them losing their prized asset on a free transfer.

The report goes on to say that this new deal will feature a clause that allows him to leave next Summer, but it’s not clear how much that is for at this point.