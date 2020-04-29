Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up another potential Arsenal transfer raid as they’re linked with youngster Bukayo Saka.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season for the Gunners and 90min now claim Chelsea are among his numerous admirers amid doubts over his future at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will be successful in winning the race for Saka’s signature, with Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City also said to be among his admirers at the moment, according to 90min.

The report adds that Arsenal look to have reason to be worried about keeping the wonderkid due to their struggles to tie him down to a new contract.

Saka could be a fine fit at Chelsea, with manager Frank Lampard doing a fine job this season to promote youth and develop homegrown players.

The Saka links also follow the Daily Express recently linking CFC as among the suitors for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It would be absolutely devastating for the north London giants if Chelsea were to be able to prise away two such important players.